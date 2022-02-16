Everywhere You Are: Valentine’s Day Celebration

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer and friend of the show, Chef Teresa Headen, shared how her family celebrated Valentine’s Day in style. Viewer Theresa celebrated her birthday with a trip to a wine festival with her girlfriends. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:33 PM, Feb 16, 2022
