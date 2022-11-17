Watch Now
Everywhere You Are: The Santa Spot

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos of what they've been up to!
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 12:03:18-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In today's Everywhere You Are segment, we take a trip to The Santa Spot! Click here to learn more about this new interactive holiday experience and reserve your ticket. They're going fast!

Also, Virginia This Morning viewer Karen shared a photo of the colorful fall leaves and Dianne showed us how she recently celebrate Ladies' Night Out!

Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

