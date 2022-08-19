Everywhere You Are: The great outdoors

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Scott Tucker shared an incredible video of a bald eagle right outside his door. Also, Karen and William also captured some great nature photos!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:46 PM, Aug 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-19 13:46:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Scott Tucker shared an incredible video of a bald eagle right outside his door. Also, Karen and William also captured some great nature photos!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.