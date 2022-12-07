Everywhere You Are: The Dreamers Academy 4th Annual Toy Drive 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we shared info on two very special events going on in the community. Richmond Fire Station 15 is hosting letter writing workshops and The Dreamers Academy Foundation is hosting their 4th Annual Toy Drive. Lastly, Robert moved to Colorado and sent us some photos from his new home!
Posted at 2:03 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 14:03:46-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today, we shared info on two very special events going on in the community. Richmond Fire Station 15 is hosting letter writing workshops and The Dreamers Academy Foundation is hosting their 4th Annual Toy Drive. Lastly, Robert moved to Colorado and sent us some photos from his new home!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.