Everywhere You Are: The American Heart Association’s Richmond Heart Ball
Jessica and Bill share what they've been up to!
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:21:07-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica and Bill share some photos from their eventful weekend; from hosting the AHA Heart Ball to the Hardywood event benefiting Ukraine. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.