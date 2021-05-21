Everywhere You Are: sunrise over Deltaville

RICHMOND, Va. -- “Virginia This Morning” viewer, Cathy took a trip to Kings Dominion with the family. Kerry is celebrating one year with her furry friend, Broady. Lastly, Angela captured a gorgeous sunrise picture in Deltaville. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:36 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 12:36:41-04
