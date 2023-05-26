Everywhere You Are: storm chasing in Colorado

RICHMOND, Va. -- Robert has been checking in with us since his move to Colorado! Today he shared some photos from his latest storm chasing excursion. Also, Karen shared her insight at a Nature Fair. Lastly, William stumbled upon a bird on his walk. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 10:00 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 10:00:09-04
