Everywhere You Are: Rachelle's book signing

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Katrina visited a lavender field and shared a photo from her time there! Rachelle held a book signing for her new children's book and Dorothy shared a photo from her daughter's wedding!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 12:06:05-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Katrina visited a lavender field and shared a photo from her time there! Rachelle held a book signing for her new children's book and Dorothy shared a photo from her daughter's wedding!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.