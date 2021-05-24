Everywhere You Are: Our furry friend, Koda!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sharvette took a trip to Virginia Beach and shared this clip of Seagulls enjoying themselves on the shore. Karen captured a photo of a beautiful sunset over Unionville. Lastly, me meet one of our four-legged viewers, Koda! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 24, 2021
