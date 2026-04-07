Everywhere You Are: Orlando Fun, Blooming Azaleas, and Furry Friends

RICHMOND, Va. -- In this Everywhere You Are takes us from Orlando, Florida — where viewer Shabina snapped a great photo during her visit to Universal — to Midlothian, where Eric’s 40-year-old azaleas are in full bloom, giving off Augusta vibes during the Masters.

We wrap up with a dose of cuteness from Diyan, whose cats Ginger and Jazz love watching squirrels and birds from the window.

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