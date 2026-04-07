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Everywhere You Are: Orlando Fun, Blooming Azaleas, and Furry Friends

Everywhere You Are: the azaleas are in full bloom
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RICHMOND, Va. -- In this Everywhere You Are takes us from Orlando, Florida — where viewer Shabina snapped a great photo during her visit to Universal — to Midlothian, where Eric’s 40-year-old azaleas are in full bloom, giving off Augusta vibes during the Masters.

We wrap up with a dose of cuteness from Diyan, whose cats Ginger and Jazz love watching squirrels and birds from the window.

Want to share your special moments? Upload your photos or videos to the Virginia This Morning Facebook or Instagram pages, or email them to virginiathismorning@wtvr.com.

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Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!