Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: Nags Head, NC

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:29:51-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Randy shared a gorgeous video from a recent trip to Nags Head. Laurie shared some big news from her son’s soccer tournament and Savannah shared a photo from a recent shopping trip!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!