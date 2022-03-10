Watch
Everywhere You Are: LPT Ruby & OBX Postcard

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they have been up to recently.
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 12:59:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Ruby is on a roll with leopard print from head to toe. Also, Jackie visited the OBX and captured a postcard worthy photo of the lighthouse.I think Jessica has found a kindred spirit.Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

