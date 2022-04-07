Everywhere You Are: LPT Mikki & Friends

RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia This Morning viewer and fan favorite Nancy Lee celebrated her birthday in Staunton. Melissa shared a pic of her son Evan with Gravedigger on the way to the beach. Friend of the show Mikki sent a shot with her girlfriends gathering in leopard print! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 13:05:07-04
RICHMOND, Va. --Virginia This Morning viewer and fan favorite Nancy Lee celebrated her birthday in Staunton. Melissa shared a pic of her son Evan with Gravedigger on the way to the beach. Friend of the show Mikki sent a shot with her girlfriends gathering in leopard print! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.