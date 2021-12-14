On-AirVirginia This Morning Actions Facebook Tweet Email Everywhere You Are: Jessica and Bill’s holiday fun Jessica and Bill share what they've been up to! By: Virginia This Morning Posted at 1:08 PM, Dec 14, 2021 and last updated 2021-12-14 13:08:39-05 RICHMOND, Va. --Jessica and Bill have been busy this holiday season! In this segment, they fill us in on the fun they’ve been having!Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show! Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!