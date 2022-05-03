Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday Raymon, Richard, and Evelyn! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- We shared a few more photos from the Richmond Heart Ball this morning! Also, one of our four-legged viewers shared a message with Jessica! Lastly, we join in a birthday celebration for Raymon, Richard, and Evelyn! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 2:35 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 14:35:20-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- We shared a few more photos from the Richmond Heart Ball this morning! Also, one of our four-legged viewers shared a message with Jessica! Lastly, we join in a birthday celebration for Raymon, Richard, and Evelyn! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.