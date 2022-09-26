Watch Now
Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday, Ilva!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- First we share special birthday wishes with Ilva! Happy 100th Birthday! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer William took a snack break with a nutty friend! Lastly, Susan spotted a hummingbird and captured a great photo!
