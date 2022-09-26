Everywhere You Are: Happy Birthday, Ilva!

RICHMOND, Va. -- First we share special birthday wishes with Ilva! Happy 100th Birthday! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer William took a snack break with a nutty friend! Lastly, Susan spotted a hummingbird and captured a great photo!
Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show
Posted at 3:37 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 15:37:13-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- First we share special birthday wishes with Ilva! Happy 100th Birthday! Also, Virginia This Morning viewer William took a snack break with a nutty friend! Lastly, Susan spotted a hummingbird and captured a great photo!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.