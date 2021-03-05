Everywhere you are: Griffon the chicken

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today on ‘Virginia This Morning’ we met Griffon the Chicken! Viewers have also been enjoying their time outdoors! Lindsey and Mackenzie found some more ‘RVA rocks’ and Scott shares a great floral find in his yard! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 13:24:39-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Today on ‘Virginia This Morning’ we met Griffon the Chicken! Viewers have also been enjoying their time outdoors! Lindsey and Mackenzie found some more ‘RVA rocks’ and Scott shares a great floral find in his yard! Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.