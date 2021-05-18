Everywhere You Are: girls trip to Siesta Key

RICHMOND, Va. -- Michelle took a girls trip to the Siesta Key and captured this sunset. Iris shared a photo of her amaryllis plant and Barbara took a hike at Smith Mountain Lake. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 11:16 AM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 11:16:22-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- Michelle took a girls trip to the Siesta Key and captured this sunset. Iris shared a photo of her amaryllis plant and Barbara took a hike at Smith Mountain Lake. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.