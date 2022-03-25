Everywhere You Are: Easter Bunny & Blue Ridge Tunnel

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning viewer Tracy took her grandchildren to see Mr. E. Bunny. Skylar was skeptical at first, but Mr. Bunny was charming and won her over. Jennifer and her children visited the Blue Ridge Tunnel Trail. Jessica has been there too! Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 12:45 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 12:45:40-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.