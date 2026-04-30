Everywhere You Are: Congratulations, Zoey!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are! We love seeing all the photos and videos our viewers and friends of the show send our way.

Today, we shared the news that Zoey Watson of Marguerite Christian Elementary in Chesterfield County was recently awarded an Outstanding School Safety Patrol Award from AAA Mid-Atlantic. We also saw a snap from Coach Mitch's visit to Costa Rica. Plus, we featured Virginia This Morning contributor Heather Marie Van Cleave's recent stop at The Biltmore Estate.

Now it’s your turn to share! Send your submission through our Facebook or Instagram page and you could see it featured on air.