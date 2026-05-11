Everywhere You Are: Congratulations, Chef CoCo!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning is Everywhere You Are! We love seeing all the photos and videos our viewers and friends of the show send our way.

Today, we shared the news that friend of the show Sequoia "Chef CoCo" Ross recently earned her Master's in Education! We also highlighted photos of Michelle's backyard paradise, Kelly's strawberry picking adventure and Sylvia's special birthday celebration.

Now it’s your turn to share! Send your submission through our Facebook or Instagram page and you could see it featured on air.