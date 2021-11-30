Everywhere You Are: Bill and Jessica’s Thanksgiving Weekend!
Jessica and Bill catch us up on their adventures!
By:
Virginia This Morning
Posted at 12:27 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 12:27:03-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica and Bill fill us in on the fun they had over the holiday!
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.