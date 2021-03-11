Menu

Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere you are: A veterinarian in the making

items.[0].videoTitle
Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:16 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 13:16:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Judy shows us how she’s spending her birthday and Steve sends us a pic out of his office window! Lastly, Brenda shares a picture of her granddaughter, Anna, who is an aspiring vet. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.