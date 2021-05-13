Everywhere You Are: a great view from Liberty Mountain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today on “Virginia This Morning”, we wish Taaha a very happy birthday! Carolyn shared her newly installed garden and lastly, Barbara took a trip to liberty mountain and shared the moment with us. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 13:14:56-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.