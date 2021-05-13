Watch
Everywhere You Are: a great view from Liberty Mountain

Virginia This Morning viewers share photos &amp; videos of what they've been up to.
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 13:14:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today on “Virginia This Morning”, we wish Taaha a very happy birthday! Carolyn shared her newly installed garden and lastly, Barbara took a trip to liberty mountain and shared the moment with us. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

