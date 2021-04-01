Everywhere you are: a celebration of life

RICHMOND, Va. -- Millie traveled to Lexington to celebrate her Aunt Lydia’s life and shared the special moment with us. Baby Emma Leigh dances for her grandmother and lastly, Kim captured some pictures of a hawk hanging out in her backyard. Now it’s your turn to share! Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Apr 01, 2021
