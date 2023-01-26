Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Everywhere You Are: 6's Leopard Leaguers take River City Roll!

Virginia This Morning viewers share what they've been up to!
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 15:36:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today we shared some highlights from last nights bowling tournament! Also, Karen sent us a sign of spring! Lastly, Sandra sent in a video of Haze loving his peanut butter.
Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!