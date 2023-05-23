EveryDay Strong with United Way

RICHMOND, Va. --United Way seeks to serve the community and provide resources for families and individuals. Today, Emily Watkins, Director of Community Impact with United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg stopped by the show to share more. For more information, visit www.everydaystrongva.org.
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:53:46-04
RICHMOND, Va. --United Way seeks to serve the community and provide resources for families and individuals. Today, Emily Watkins, Director of Community Impact with United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg stopped by the show to share more. For more information, visit www.everydaystrongva.org.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.