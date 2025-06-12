Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Erin Lunsford performs live on Virginia This Morning 

Erin Lunsford performs live on Virginia This Morning
Erin Lunsford performs live on Virginia This Morning
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- We welcomed Erin Lunsford back to Virginia this Morning accompanied by vocalist Kim McMasters. For more information and a list of upcoming shows, visit Erin’s website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!