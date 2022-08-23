Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Erika Schlick’s Fall Harvest Salad 

Food Health Coach, Erika Schlick joins us with her simple harvest salad.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:26:41-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fall into fall with this delicious salad. Food Health Coach, Erika Schlick joins us with her simple harvest salad. For this recipe and more visit her website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!