“Envisioning Revolution: Virginians in Action, 1776–1786”, opening June 13th at the Library of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Step into the lives of everyday people who shaped Virginia during the Revolutionary era in this powerful new exhibit. Envisioning Revolution showcases 14 compelling petitions from the Library of Virginia’s vast collection — stories of enslaved individuals seeking freedom, women managing businesses in wartime, and citizens navigating the challenges of a nation in transition.

In partnership with Old Dominion University, art students have brought these narratives to life through striking visual interpretations, highlighting the human resilience and courage of 1776–1786. The exhibit offers an intimate look at how real people experienced revolution, revealing voices often left out of traditional history.

Free admission. Opening June 13 — the eve of Flag Day — at the Library of Virginia. Learn more at lva.virginia.gov .

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