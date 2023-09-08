Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Entertainment Tonight is coming to CBS 6

Andrias sat down with host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier who shared more about the show coming to CBS 6 here in Richmond September 11th.
Posted at 2:33 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 14:33:21-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Andrias sat down with host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier who shared more about the show coming to CBS 6 here in Richmond September 11th. For more information, visit the ET website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!