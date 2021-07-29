Entering “The Great Resignation” of 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- The United States Labor Department is reporting over 4 million people have quit their job since this past April. In this segment, Jessica Noll sits down with Lindo Gharib, District President at Robert Half Talent Solutions to discuss the drastic change in job turnover and what to expect in this job market. For more information, visit the Robert Half Talent Solutions website.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 13:19:00-04
