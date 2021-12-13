Enjoy more savings with 50 Floor throughout the month of December

RICHMOND, Va. -- December is a great time to save with 50 Floor. Kerry James stopped by to share the incentive for this month. Plus, learn how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the end of December enjoy 60% off all hardwood, laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “Virginia This Morning” on their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

