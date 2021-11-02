Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Enjoy major savings this November with 50 Floor 

items.[0].videoTitle
Kerry James stopped by to share the incentive for this month.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-02 11:42:28-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- November is a great time to save with 50 Floor . Kerry James stopped by to share the incentive for this month. Plus, learn how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the end of October enjoy FREE installation of hardwood, laminate and vinyl flooring. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “Virginia This Morning”on their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!