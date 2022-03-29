Enjoy free installation from 50 Floor through the end of March 

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s always a great time to save with 50 Floor. Kerry James stopped by to share that 50 Floor is offering free installation for the month of March. Plus, learn how the team at 50 Floor will take care of all the heavy-lifting to provide you with beautiful new floors.

Through the month of March installation is free. Call (877) 50 FLOOR (3-5667) to learn more. Don’t forget, you can receive an extra $100 off with the promo code “VIRGINIA THIS MORNING” on their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY 50 FLOOR*}

