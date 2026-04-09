Enjoy an afternoon of tea & elegance at the 2026 “SocieTea” Fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Chickahominy River Women’s Society invites the community to an elegant afternoon supporting youth in the arts at the 2026 SocieTea Fundraiser, held Thursday, April 18 at Lakeside Park Club in Richmond.

The event will showcase talented youth across literary, performance, visual, instrumental, and vocal arts, providing scholarships to help them continue their education and refine their skills. This fundraiser benefits young artists throughout Greater Richmond and surrounding counties, including Henrico, Hanover, Chesterfield, Goochland, New Kent, Richmond County, Prince George, and Surry.

Guests will enjoy a curated selection of organic, globally sourced teas provided by Carytown Teas, including herbal blends, fruit teas, Queen Elizabeth tea, and a unique custom blend created for the Cork Hotel. Boutique shopping with vendors begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by the tea program at 1 p.m.