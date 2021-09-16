Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Emergency care information from VCU Health

items.[0].videoTitle
Dr. Stephen Miller, an emergency medicine specialist at VCU Health, shares when to go to your nearest emergency room or call 9-1-1.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 13:19:30-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Stephen Miller, an emergency medicine specialist at VCU Health, shares when to go to your nearest emergency room or call 9-1-1. For non-emergencies,

Dr. Miller shares convenient care options in our area: the Virginia Department of Health lists COVID-19 testing sites [vdh.virginia.gov] and VCU Health offers

virtual urgent care options [vcuhealth.org]. For more information, read the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s What to Do If You Are Sick [cdc.gov].
{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VCU HEALTH*}

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.