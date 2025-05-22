RICHMOND, Va. --Join Chef Xavier Beverly for “The Regional Table” happening Saturday, June 7th from 6-9pm.
He also prepared a classic with a twist, black salt deviled eggs. For more information, visit their website.
Ellwood Thompson presents “The Regional Table” with Executive Chef Xavier Beverly
