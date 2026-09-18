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Elliott Yamin Returns to Richmond for Live Concert at Revelry

Elliott Yamin live in concert
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Singer-songwriter Elliott Yamin is returning to Richmond for a special live performance at Revelry in Carytown TODAY. Yamin shared details about his current musical direction, describing his sound as a blend of world music, fusion jazz, soul, and R&B. Touring in support of an album released about a year and a half ago, Yamin said the performances focus on energy, heart, audience connection, and creating a memorable live experience.

Elliott Yamin Live in ConcertFriday, September 18thRevelry3106 West Cary Street, Richmond

Showtimes: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

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