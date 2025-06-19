Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Ellen Victoria Luckey prepares Moroccan Steak Pitas

Ellen Victoria Luckey prepares Moroccan Steak Pitas
Ellen Victoria Luckey prepares Moroccan Steak Pitas
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ellen Victoria Luckey makes a return to the Virginia This Morning kitchen with her Moroccan Steak Pitas. Click here to learn more about Victoria’s Kitchen Kids Cooking School.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!