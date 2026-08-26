RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia-based food creator Elizabeth Wu made her Virginia This Morning debut today!

She stopped by to make one of her favorite recipes, Spicy Beef and Chorizo Enchiladas.

You can find Elizabeth on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

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Elizabeth Wu's Spicy Beef and Chorizo Enchiladas Recipe :

Ingredients:

-1 cup shredded white cheddar

-3 cups Mexican cheese

-3 cloves minced garlic

-1/2 red onion, chopped

-1 red bell pepper, chopped

-1 jalapeño, minced

-1 lb ground beef

-1 lb chorzo sausage

-1/4 cup taco seasoning

-2.5 cups enchilada sauce

-10 flour tortillas

1. To a pan, sauté garlic, onion, the bell pepper, & jalapeño for 4 minutes on medium heat. Then add the beef and chorizo, & cook until the meat is browned.

2. Season your meat mixture with the taco seasoning.

3. Cover the bottom of a 9x13 inch pan with 1/2 cup of enchilada sauce.

4. Take a tortilla and add a handful of cheese and a spoon of the meat mixture into it. Roll it up, & place it in the pan. Repeat for the rest.

5. Cover the enchiladas with the remaining sauce & then with the remaining cheese.

6. Cover the pan with foil, and bake at 350 F for 30 minutes, and broil on high for 2 minutes. Serve with guacamole, pico de gallo, & Greek yogurt (or sour cream)!