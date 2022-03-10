Watch
Elite Medicare Specialists: Understanding Your Plan

Tia Garner Vango, Director of Operations at Elite Medicare Specialists, encourages those enrolled in a Medicare program to access their benefits early in the year.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Are you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Program? Tia Garner Vango, Director of Operations at Elite Medicare Specialists, encourages those enrolled in a Medicare program to access their benefits early in the year. Tia tells Jessica that Elite Medicare Specialists works in the community to engage people looking for more information about Medicare options. Find Elite Medicare Specialists at 2557 South Crater Road in Petersburg, give Tia a call at 804-898-3404 or find out more at Elitemedicarespecialists.com.

