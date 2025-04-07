Watch Now
Elevate your child’s speaking skills with I-Present

RICHMOND, Va. -- I-Present is a week-long, interactive public speaking series for students. Our colleague, CBS- 6 anchor, Reba Hollingsworth joined us along with Talia Alani, a parent of a student of the program to share more. For more information, visit ipresentps.com.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

