Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Eggs Ole’

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share a quick and easy eggs ole’ recipe. For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!