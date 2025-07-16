Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Egg Powered Oats Sundae from the Virginia Egg Council

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council joined us with this delicious recipe - this time a special guest joined in the fun! For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

