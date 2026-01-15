Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

“Echoes of a Dream: MLK’s Legacy in Richmond” - the upcoming community tour

“Echoes of a Dream: MLK’s Legacy in Richmond” Community Tour
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tyrone Nelson, Jr. founder of The Newsviews Agency, joined us to share more about his latest documentary and upcoming tour. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM480x360.jpg

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!