East End Fish Company — Fresh, Local Seafood You Can Trust

RICHMOND, Va. -- When it comes to seafood, freshness makes all the difference. Forrest Bates, owner and fishmonger at East End Fish Company shared his expertise on sourcing, selecting, and storing the best local catch.

With a commitment to local sourcing — like black sea bass and blue line tilefish caught right off Virginia Beach — East End Fish Company delivers seafood that’s as fresh as it gets.

East End Fish Co. is located at 1330 N 25th Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at (804) 215-6313 or visit their website, eastendfishco.com . Connect on Instagram and Facebook .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY EAST END FISH COMPANY*}