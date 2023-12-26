Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Dunkin' is Making a Difference with Kids in RVA: CodeVA

Posted at 12:24 PM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 12:24:56-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dunkin' is highlighting organizations making a difference in the lives of children in our community. For more information, visit the CodeVA website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VTM 480 x 360

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!