Watch
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

“Duck, Duck, Goose” Our Friends From Sylvan Heights Bird Park Stop By

items.[0].videoTitle
Brent Lubbock and birdkeeper, Jessica Long join the show live to share 3 species of waterfowl: the magpie goose, white-faced whistling duck, and the demoiselle crane.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 11:51:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sylvan Heights Bird Park from Scotland Neck, North Carolina features over 2000 birds and is designed to give all of their visitors an up-close experience with their wildlife! Brent Lubbock and birdkeeper, Jessica Long join the show live to share 3 species of waterfowl: the magpie goose, white-faced whistling duck, and the demoiselle crane.

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. The park is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information about the park,visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.