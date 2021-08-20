“Duck, Duck, Goose” Our Friends From Sylvan Heights Bird Park Stop By

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Sylvan Heights Bird Park from Scotland Neck, North Carolina features over 2000 birds and is designed to give all of their visitors an up-close experience with their wildlife! Brent Lubbock and birdkeeper, Jessica Long join the show live to share 3 species of waterfowl: the magpie goose, white-faced whistling duck, and the demoiselle crane.

The Sylvan Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, NC. The park is open from Tuesday through Sunday from 9am to 5pm. For more information about the park, visit their website.

