Dr. Tim Garson on his book ‘Five Thousand Years of Controversies’

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Tim Garson is a physician, educator, former UVA provost and lifelong teacher who has become an unlikely and very timely guide to history and civil discourse.

He joined us in studio to talk about his book Five Thousand Years of Controversies: A Family’s Journey Through World History.

Garson is speaking at the 2026 Virginia Council for the Social Studies Annual Conference, October 9-10 at the William & Mary School of Education in Williamsburg. This year’s theme is History at 250: Lessons for the Next Generation. Click here for more information.

On October 22, he will speak at the UVA Center for Politics, giving a one-hour discussion, open to the public, on his book and its relevance to education today. The event is free, but registration is encouraged. Click here for details.